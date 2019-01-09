Shetty, Bhogle back showcause notices to Pandya, Rahul

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Former BCCI general manager of cricket administration Ratnakar Shetty and noted commentator Harsha Bhogle have backed the showcause notices issued to cricketers Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul for their allegedly indecent and sexist remarks during a television show hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

"It is time the BCCI decides to take corrective steps for cricketers who talk rubbish on public platforms. Hardik Pandya was a disgrace to the cricket community the way he spoke on Koffee with Karan show. He has insulted the women and also made a racist remark," Shetty wrote on Twitter.

Bhogle, however appeared less harsh on the duo but urged the BCCI to "sensitise" the youngsters.

"It is all very well to issue showcause notices now to KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. But I do wish the BCCI spends time in sensitising these young players to life beyond the dressing room; to getting them outside the bubble that is inevitable given the adulation they get," he said.

Earlier, both Pandya and Rahul were issued showcause notices by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and were given 24 hours to reply.

Pandya had however, issued an apology for his alleged "sexist" comments made during the show. Pandya said he got "carried away by the nature" of the show, where he boasted about hooking up with multiple women and how he was open with his parents about his adventures.

"After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way," Pandya wrote on Twitter.

"Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect," he added.

Pandya is currently with the Indian team in Australia where they recently registered a historic 2-1 Test series win, the first in India's cricketing history Down Under.

--IANS

tri/ajb/bg