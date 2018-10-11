Sherco TVS Rally Factory awaits Aravind's fitness test to complete Dakar squad

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) With India's Aravind K.P. still recovering from an injury, the Sherco TVS Rally Factory team will have to wait till October 26 to complete their four-rider squad for the Dakar 2019, scheduled to take place from January 6 to 17 in Peru.

On Thursday, the TVS Rally Factory team announced the other three riders of the squad that includes the experienced Metge brothers Michael and Adrien from France, Enduro Champion Lorenzo Santolino from Spain, apart from an yet-to-be-named Indian rider.

The team will be riding specially built RTR 450 rally motorcycles. With strong performances, this year in the Baja Aragon, PanAfrica Rally and Rally of Morocco, the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team is aiming for a top-10 finish at Dakar 2019.

Lorenzo will be participating for the first time in Dakar, while it will be the 6th Dakar for Michael and 4th for Adrien.

India's Aravind KP is recovering from the injury sustained during PanAfrica rally. He will undergo a fitness test on October 26 in France, post which the team will decide on his selection.

If Aravind KP is not selected, the team will have the option to select another Indian rider for the squad.

Vinay Harne, President, New Product Development, TVS Motor Company said: "It is a moment of pride for us to see Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team on the Dakar map for the fifth consecutive time."

"We ensure that our engineers and racers partake in International Rallies to prepare the team for the ultimate goal - Dakar. This year, the team has showcased strong performances in the run-up to Dakar and I am confident of a top-10 finish," he added.

