Shepherd killed by tiger in Ranthambore National Park

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 8 (ANI): A tiger mauled a shepherd to death in the Baler range of Ranthambore National Park on Thursday.

"The deceased has been identified as Pappu Gurjar, a resident of Kanedi village," said Kaptan Singh, an official at Baler range.

"While inspecting the area where the villagers had found the victim's corpse, the forest authorities came across pugmarks of a tiger," Singh informed adding that the tiger is untraceable till now.

"The family of the deceased refused to take the body after post-mortem. They demanded that the government pay compensation to them due to the death caused by the animal," he said.

Meanwhile, the Khandar MLA Ashok Barua has instructed forest officials to track the tiger as soon as possible. (ANI)