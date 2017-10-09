Shell to fuel energy startups in India

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) British-Dutch oil major Shell's Indian subsidiary on Monday unveiled a programme to support energy startups in India by offering to work with them for six months.

"Selected startups will have access to work at our technology centre in Bengaluru for six months," it said in a statement here.

Through the programme named Shell E4 (Energising and Enabling Energy Entrepreneurs), the company will collaborate with selected startups and businesses that have a potential to impact the future of energy.

"The selected firms will receive technical and commercial mentorship along with a fixed sum investment of $20,000 per startup," the company said.

"With this programme, we aim to provide a platform to energy startups for collaboration and conversation around valuable energy transitions, offering startups Shell's guidance and support," Shell Companies India Chairman Nitin Prasad said in the statement.

The programme is set to begin on December 4.

