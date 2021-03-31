Sheila Dikshit remembered as architect of modern Delhi on birth anniversary; Kejriwal, Manickam Tagore pay tributes

Shiela Dikshit, often referred to as the architect of modern Delhi, was born on 31 March, 1938 in Punjab's Kapurthala. She served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms - from 1998 till 2013. The Congress veteran was defeated in 2013 by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Dikshit was appointed as the Governor of Kerala in 2014. In 2017, she was supposed to be the Congress face for the Uttar Pradesh polls but the party forged an alliance with Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav was projected as the chief ministerial candidate instead of her. She returned to Delhi's politics in 2019 when she was appointed as Delhi State Congress Committee President. She passed away the same year in July.

On her birth anniversary, the Congress party remembered how she helped modernise the national capital. Through the official Twitter handle, the party said Dikshit has been the longest-serving chief minister of any state and gave credit to her for introducing measures like Bhagidari System and BRT system.

The longest-serving CM of Delhi & longest-serving female CM of any state, Sheila Dikshit represented India at the UN Commission on Status of Women. Responsible for Bhagidari System, BRT system, & much more, we thank her for her immense contributions.#RememberingSheilaDikshitJi pic.twitter.com/8aL9OG9bvB " Congress (@INCIndia) March 31, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal remembered her on her birth anniversary, while a battery of Congress leaders paid rich tributes.

Remembering former Delhi CM Smt. Sheila Dikshit ji on her birth anniversary. " Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 31, 2021

Congress Women's Wing chief Sushmita Dev called her an inspiration for women leaders, while senior party leader Haroon Yusuf, who held important portfolios in the government led by Dikshit, said that she was not only a great administrator but a great mentor.

A source of inspiration for women leaders, she left an indelible mark through her outstanding work in transforming Delhi. My homage to Sheila Dikshit ji on her birth anniversary🌸 pic.twitter.com/atQY2KWH5s " Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) March 31, 2021

Remembering Sheila Dikshit ji ,who was not only a great administrator but a great mentor to me . She was always committed towards the development of Delhi . We will always miss you Sheila ji#RememberingSheilaDikshitJi pic.twitter.com/SefxmSydQJ " Haroon Yusuf (@haroonyusuf22) March 31, 2021

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo wrote that Dikshit was a tall leader of the Congress party, whose "contribution in the modernisation and development of Delhi is inspirational". Other leaders who remembered Dikshit on her birth anniversary include Manickam Tagore, Pawan Khera and Kuljit Nagra.

My humble tributes to former CM of Delhi, Smt Sheila Dikshit ji on her birth anniversary. A tall leader of Congress party, she went on to become the longest serving woman CM of any Indian state. Her contribution in the modernisation & development of Delhi is inspirational. pic.twitter.com/jmi1sq7SWu " TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) March 31, 2021

Remembering #SheilaDikshit ji ! She transformed Deli but .... pic.twitter.com/VaN0GOiX9F " Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳®®®¾®£®¿®¯®®®¯ ®¤®¾®¯®°¯.®ª (@manickamtagore) March 31, 2021

Remembering former Delhi's Chief Minister #SheilaDikshit ji on her birth anniversary. A phenomenal leader who turned Delhi into Green Delhi loaded with modern infrastructure, love and most importantly peace. pic.twitter.com/SPkufagFi7 " Kuljit Nagra (@kuljitnagra1) March 31, 2021

'One Person who gave Delhi its modern look' .@SheilaDikshit ji pic.twitter.com/CfmwcbE8dz " Abhishek Dutt (¤ ¤­¤¿¤·¥¤ ¤¦¤¤¥¤¤) (@duttabhishek) March 31, 2021

