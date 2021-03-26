'What if Sheikh Rehman Hadn't Been Killed...': PM Modi Pens Thoughts in Bangladesh Daily Before His Visit

Commemorating Bangladesh’s Nation Day along with the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s first President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a special op-ed in the neighbouring country’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star.

Modi invoked “Bangabandhu” Rehman and wrote about his unparalleled contribution to the country’s current stature.

“Bangabandhu’s life was a story of struggle. Faced with oppression and brutality, he stood unflinching. Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa was his source of strength. However, we learn from his Unfinished Memoirs that even she was once moved to point out the risks and pain that his repeated incarcerations brought to his family. Bangabandhu’s reply was simple—that he had no other choice,” wrote the Indian Prime Minister.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is referred to as “Father of the Nation” in Bangladesh. After becoming the first President, he served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh from 17 April, 1971 until his assassination on 15 August, 1975.

Modi will begin his 2-day visit to Bangladesh on Friday. His first foreign trip after the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak will serve to underline India’s support for the neighbouring country’s economic and developmental achievements.

In a statement issued a day ahead of his visit, Modi said he was happy that his first foreign visit ever since the outbreak of the pandemic will be to “our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties”.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Hasina to participate in the neighbouring country’s National Day celebrations on March 26.

“My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh’s remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership, but also to commit India’s abiding support for these achievements,” he said. “I will also express India’s support and solidarity for Bangladesh’s fight against Covid-19,” he added.

Modi said he was looking forward to participating in the National Day celebrations, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh.