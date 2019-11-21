Sheikh Hasina on one-day visit to Kolkata to witness historic IND-BAN day-night Test: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar held a weekly press conference in the national capital on November 21. He informed that Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will be visiting Kolkata on November 22 at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness the historic IND-BAN day-night Test match. "We felt that it was most appropriate that the first day-night test match in India should be inaugurated by a good friend of India that is the reason she is visiting Kolkata," said Kumar.