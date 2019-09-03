Shaurya Doval welcomes govt's move of merging PSBs

Director of India Foundation and son of NSA Ajit Doval, Shaurya Doval shared his views on merger of banks. Hailing the move, he said that it's a very welcoming move, "The financial system of a modern day economy is the brain of economy. Indian financial system is essentially been a rather archive financial system not in tune with the challenges we will face in the 21st century. We are rapidly moving to 1 to 6 trillion dollar economy so we have to revisit our architecture."