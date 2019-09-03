Shaurya Doval supports RBI's Rs 1.76 lakh crore lifeline to Centre

Director of India Foundation and son of NSA Ajit Doval, Shaurya Doval shared his views on RBI transfers Rs 1.76 lakh crore from surplus reserve to Centre. Supporting the decision, he said that the money in RBI is India's money it has to be used. "What is the point of having a gun in your almira and never using it when you actually need it," said Doval. "If you have the cofers, if you have the money, if the economy does need the stimulus and government thinks that stimulus will accelerate the economic cycle then I think its work a bit," added Doval.