Shatrughan Sinha is taking politics lightly: Congress' Acharya Pramod

While speaking to media on several political and current issues in Himachal Pradesh's Una on Friday, Congress' Lucknow candidate in the Lok Sabha elections Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "Congress President Rahul Gandhi joined Shatrughan Sinha's roadshow as he was following 'Party dharm' but Shatrughan Sinha didn't follow 'Party dharm'. He is taking politics lightly. Politics is related to India's future, there should be sensibility." "It is the large-heartedness of Rahul Gandhi that he gave respect to Shatrughan Sinha but he should also give respect to the party," Krishnam added.