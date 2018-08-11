Shatrughan Sinha calls 'Mulk' bold, socially relevant

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has lauded filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's latest release "Mulk" and said that the film is bold, beautiful, socially relevant and balanced.

"Just watched a very bold, beautiful, socially relevant and very well balanced film 'Mulk', by ace director, Anubhav Sinha. Friend and film maker, Sheetal Talwar organised a special screening in Mumbai with elder brother and statesman, Yashwant Sinha, Ghanshyam Tiwari (SP) and friends," Shatrughan tweeted on Saturday.

The 72-year-old actor-politician, who is the father of actress Sonakshi Sinha, praised the cast and crew of the film that revolves around the struggles of a Muslim joint family from a small town in India, who fight to reclaim their honour after a member of their family takes to terrorism.

"Right from the cast, crew to techniques, the film is phenomenal. Rishi Kapoor, an actor par excellence is superb. Taapsee Pannu yet again gives a tremendous performance. Ashutosh Rana as usual is fantastic. Special mention to Kumud Mishra who has essayed the role of a judge....simply steals the show by his natural flair for acting. Prateik Babbar, Kudos! Left a great impact," he wrote.

"Mulk" features Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Neena Gupta, Prateik Babbar, Manoj Pahwa and Prachee Shah Pandya in lead roles.

It released on August 3.

