Shatrughan congratulates Vidyut for bringing honour, pride to India

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has congratulated actor Vidyut Jammwal for bringing honour and pride to India. He also says that it is a "proud moment" to be declared one of the top six martial artists around the globe.

"Congrats Vidyut Jammwal, actor and martial arts artist for bringing honour and pride to India. Proud moment to be declared one of the six top martial artists around the globe by Looper a distinguished US platform list," Shatrughan tweeted on Thursday night.

Looper, a US platform, recently released a list of top martial artists across the globe, and Vidyut has found a spot in the list.

Calling it "outstanding" and a "proud moment", Shatrughan said that the "Commando 2" actor is the only Indian to make it to the list.

"Outstanding, that you are the only Indian to have made it to this reputed honour as the rising star in action films across the world. Very well deserved and may you scale greater heights. Kudos! Proud moment!" wrote the 72-year-old actor-politician.

On the work front, Vidyut has finished shooting for "Junglee", a film about a unique relationship between a man and elephants.

Backed by Junglee Pictures, it is directed by Chuck Russell, who has helmed Hollywood films such as "The Mask", "Eraser" and "The Scorpion King".

The film is slated to release on April 5, 2019.

