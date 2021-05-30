Shashi Tharoor Writes Letter to PM Seeking Cancellation of Class 12 Board Exams

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor has demanded that the class 12 board exams 2021 be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. In a tweet, he stated that he strongly supports the National Students’ Union of India campaign to #CancelExamsSaveLives.

In the letter, he mentioned that since many students have lost their family members to the coronavirus, it would be unfair to make them sit for the board exams. “It would be grossly unfair to expect students who have faced such trauma in these last few months to prepare adequately and undertake examinations that will play a vital part in determining their future steps.”

He also added that students may face severe health risks if they are forced to to physically travel to examination centres, especially for those living in containment zones and have limited access to transportation.

Many students are also “facing considerable mental fatigue”, hence it would be impractical them appear for the exams and perform well, the letter read.

Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia had also written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ earlier, demanding students be vaccinated before undertaking the board exams.

Story continues

The letter read, “The challenge is to find a way to assess students without putting their health at stake. There is hardly any household which has not lost their loved one or acquaintance and to ask children to appear for an exam in this scenario is not only insensitive but can also prove also fatal.”

Sisodia who also handles the education portfolio of Delhi, asked the Central govt to “talk to Pfizer and acquire vaccinations for 12 and above.” Pfizer vaccine has been approved for kids and is being used in several countries including the United States.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here