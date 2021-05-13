Shashi Tharoor takes a dig at the centre, says ‘Is vaccine shortage due to Congress’ tweets?’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has responded to Union Minister Hardeep S Puri who said 'Congress party’s narrative on the vaccines is getting increasingly bizarre by the day'. He put out a tweet questioning centre’s vaccination policy, he has raised certain points after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri has stated earlier. In his tweet he mentioned that, ‘Is vaccine shortage because of Indian National Congress Party’s tweets?’, taking a dig at the centre he also added ‘Did Government of India fail to order enough vaccines because of my tweets?' He also added to the differential pricing debate, saying ‘Is differential pricing in May the result of my pointing it out on January 3rd that Phase three trials of Covaxin were not complete?’ Watch the video to know more!