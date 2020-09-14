Shashi Tharoor Supports #StandWithUmarKhalid, Hits Out at PM Modi Over Umar Khalid's Arrest

New Delhi, September 14: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of activist Umar Khalid for his alleged role in northeast Delhi riots. The former Union Minister supported the online campaign of #StandWithUmarKhalid, while accusing the Centre of cracking down on dissent. Delhi Riots: Police Seeks 10-Day Custody of Ex-JNU Student Leader Umar Khalid in UAPA Case.



"PM says he welcomes criticism, but forgets to mention the cost of criticism to be paid by those who who speak out. In today's India, payback is only reserved to our own citizens, never against countries who actually question and challenge our sovereignty," he said on social media.



PM says he welcomes criticism, but forgets to mention the cost of criticism to be paid by those who who speak out. In today’s India, payback is only reserved to our own citizens, never against countries who actually question and challenge our sovereignty. #StandWithUmarKhalid https://t.co/zX9Ob318Ap — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 14, 2020





Tharoor, while posting the critical comments against the Modi government, retweeted the post of Khalid's father Ilyas SQR who informed the netizens last night that his son was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

Khalid, under scanner for a speech he delivered during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the national capital, was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in April. The 33-year-old was arrested last night at around 11 pm.

Along with Khalid, those chargesheeted by the Delhi Police in its riots probe include political scientist Yogendra Yadav and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.