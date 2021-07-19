Shashi Tharoor raises concern over 'Pegasus Project'

New Delhi, July 19 (ANI): Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT Shashi Tharoor on July 19 raised concerns over 'Pegasus Project' media report. He said, “I am conscious that the IT Minister has declared in Parliament that no unauthorized surveillance has taken place. It raises two questions. First is --- was there authorized surveillance and if so, on what basis was it authorized. Clearly, what Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishore are thinking or what journalists are thinking when they interview politicians, has nothing to do with national security”. Tharoor further added, “The second question is, if the Government didn't authorize it and didn't do it, then who did it? Pegasus manufacturer NSO Group says they only sell it to governments, and it costs about USD 7 million for the software. Obviously, only governments will be able to spend that kind of money. If Government of India did it that's very bad; if somebody unauthorized did it, that's worse. If a foreign government say China or Pakistan did it, then national security demands that our government should investigate and this is why an independent investigation is absolutely indispensable.” Some media reports have claimed that cellphones of around 40 Indian journalists were tapped by using Israeli spyware 'Pegasus' by an unknown agency.