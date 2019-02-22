Shashi Tharoor bats for India vs Pak World Cup, says forfeiting match worse than surrender

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has disapproved the demand on Pakistan cricket ban calling the attempt 'worse than surrender'. Tharoor said, "In 1999 Kargil War, India played Pakistan in the cricket World Cup, and won. To forfeit the match this year would not just cost two points: it would be worse than surrender, since it would be a defeat without a fight." He also took to twitter to express the same views on Thursday.