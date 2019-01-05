Shashank looks forward to 'Ekkadiki Ee Parugu'

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) National Award winning actor Shashank is excited about his Telugu drama "Ekkadiki Ee Parugu", and says he believes the thriller will garner "immense traction from the audience".

"Ekkadiki Ee Parugu" is a murder mystery. The first season of the six-episode web series will will go live on January 8 on ZEE5.

"The show, through the character of Madhur highlights the struggle a common man goes through, in his advent to find the truth. I am glad to associate with ZEE5 which renders itself to such exciting concepts. I believe 'Ekkadiki Ee Parugu' will garner immense traction from the audience," Shashank said in a statement.

Produced by Clown Network, "Ekkadiki Ee Parugu" is the story of a famous chef Madhur Anand (Shashank) and his journey in search of his missing wife Vaishnavi, played by Pavani Gangireddy. It also stars Aryan Rajesh, Kalpika Ganesh, Rajat Varkari, Abhay Bethiganti and Pramod Kumar.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head at ZEE5 India, said: "'Ekkadiki Ee Parugu' is the right mix of experienced talent and engaging content."

