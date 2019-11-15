Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty ended the session marginally higher on Friday, led by gains in index heavyweights. The Sensex closed 70 points higher at 40,357, while the Nifty closed below the 11,900-mark. Shares of telecom firms Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea soared on Friday morning, after reports that the government is mulling putting a minimum price for calls and data. Bharti Airtel shares zoomed more than 9% to hit the day’s high at Rs 395 on BSE. Vodafone Idea shares zoomed more than 10% to hit the day’s high at Rs 3.25 on BSE. A committee has sought recommendations from Department of Telecom (DoT) on setting a minimum charge for all tariffs for telecom players and also assessing the impact it will have on telecom operators, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources. The move will come as a welcome relief to these telecom players reeling under a massive stress. Bharti Airtel on Thursday posted its biggest consolidated net loss at Rs 23,045 crore for the July-September quarter on the back of provisions for the licence fee and spectrum usage charge based on the definition of the Supreme Court of what constitutes adjusted gross revenue. This the second consecutive loss after 14 years. The company made an exceptional charge during the quarter of Rs. 22,394 crore (net of tax) which comprises a charge on account of licence fee and SUC of Rs. 16,815 crore and Rs. 11,635 crore, respectively. Vodafone Idea posted a net loss of Rs. 50,922 crore for the second quarter ended September, the highest ever net loss reported by a company in India. The company's performance took a hit on account of an exceptional charge of Rs. 25,680 crore it took during the quarter, on account of the recent Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The company has made a provision for potential payments that it will have to make to the department of telecommunications (DoT). The benchmark S&P 500 stock index posted a slim gain to end with a record closing high on Thursday, as a dour forecast from tech stalwart Cisco Systems was offset by a strong report from big box retailer Walmart. We bring to you LIVE updates.