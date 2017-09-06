We share your concerns about extremist violence in Rakhine state: PM Modi to Myanmar State Counselor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Myanmar, said India shares Myanmar's concerns about extremist violence in Rakhine state and violence against security forces. He added that it is important for both the nations to work together as they both share similar security concerns. In his statement, Modi lauded Aung San Suu Kyi's courageous leadership to the Myanmar peace process. PM Modi also assured the citizens of Myanmar that visas will be granted to all those who wish to visit India.