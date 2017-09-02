Sharapova sees off Kenin to book place in US Open 4th Round

New York, Sep 2 (IANS) Russian tennis sensation Maria Sharapova held off a robust challenge from US teenager Sofia Kenin to continue her Grand Slam return from a doping suspension, winning 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the Round of 16 at the US Open in Flushing Meadows here.

Sharapova, who is making her first appearance at a Grand Slam since her return in April from a 15-month ban for using banned substances, made tough work of the early stages, hitting as many winners as unforced errors on her way to a 7-5 first set win on Friday, reports Efe.

Kenin tired in the second set, allowing the Russian to open up a 3-0 lead before Sharapova sealed the second set 6-2.

Sharapova moved on to the fourth round, where she will face 16th seed Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

--IANS

tri/