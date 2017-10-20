Sharapova, Puig to bring supplies to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico

Washington, Oct 20 (IANS) Russia's Maria Sharapova and Olympic champion Monica Puig will go to Puerto Rico next week and bring necessary supplies to the island which was hit badly by Hurricane Maria last month.

Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam champion and Puig won Puerto Rico's first Olympic gold medal in any sport at the Rio de Janeiro Games last summer, reported Xinhua news agency.

The tennis stars will be heading to Puerto Rico next Monday to distribute water, medicine and other supplies.

Besides, Puig has raised more than $125,000 to help storm victims, while Sharapova is donating the proceeds from her candy company Sugarpova for the rest of 2017.

The storm hit Puerto Rico on September 20, causing at least 48 deaths as well as widespread flooding.

--IANS

gau/bg