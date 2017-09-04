Sharapova `proud` of her US Open campaign

New York [US], September 4 (ANI): Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, who got ousted of the US Open after suffering a fourth-round defeat against Anastasija Sevastova, said she tried her best in the tournament and was proud of that.

Latvia's Sevastova, the 16th seed, defeated Sharapova 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals in New York on Sunday.

"It's been a really great ride in the last week," wtatennis.com quoted Sharapova as saying in her post-match press conference.

"Obviously coming off a loss, it's a quick turnaround in order to reflect all the positives that happened in the last eight or nine days," she added.

Sharapova's exit was the end of her return to the Grand Slam scene after a 15-month suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.

The 2006 champion, however, said that there were a lot of positives she could take from her campaign at the Flushing Meadows.

"But ultimately I can take a lot from this week. It's great to get that major out of the way. It was an incredible opportunity. I'm very thankful for the opportunity. I did my best, and I can be proud of that," she said.

The five-time Grand Slam champion had played just one match since May coming into Flushing Meadows, with injuries forcing her out of the grass-court season and US Open build-up.

Sharapova, ranked 146th after returning from a doping ban in April, was given a wildcard into the main draw.

Sevastova, 27, will face Sloane Stephens for a place in the semi-finals. (ANI)