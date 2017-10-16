Sharapova moves up by 29 spots in WTA Rankings

Tianjin [China], Oct. 16 (ANI): Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has soared up in the latest WTA Rankings post her first title win in Tianjin since returning from a doping ban.

Sharapova, who defeated Belarusian teenager Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 7-6 (8) on Sunday, has moved from 86 to 57, thus making a significant hike of 29 places.

However, there are no movers in the Top 10, although there is a bit of a shuffle in the Top 20, with Angelique Kerber, CoCo Vandeweghe and Sloane Stephens all moving up one place, and Agnieszka Radwanska and Elena Vesnina dropping one.

The top spot is with Simona Halep, followed by Garbine Muguruza and Kvitova Pliskova. (ANI)