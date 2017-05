Bordeaux (France), May 21 (IANS) The Indian duo of Divij Sharan and Purav Raja registered a straight sets victory in the men's doubles final of the Bordeaux Challenger tennis tournament here on Sunday.

The third seeded Indian combination registered a 6-4, 6-4 win over fourth seeds S. González of Mexico and A. Sitak of Australia at the Court Patrice Dominguez here.

