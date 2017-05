Bordeaux (France), May 19 (IANS) The Indian duo of Divij Sharan and Purav Raja defeated star veteran Leander Paes and his American partner Scott Lipsky in straight sets to enter the final of the men's doubles category at the Bordeaux Challenger tennis tournament here on Friday.

The third seeded combination of Raja and Sharan defeated second seeds Paes and Lipsky 6-2, 6-3 in a one-sided encounter in the semi-finals.

