



Sharad Pawar unwell, will undergo surgery on Wednesday: NCP

29 Mar 2021: Sharad Pawar unwell, will undergo surgery on Wednesday: NCP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been diagnosed with a gall bladder disease and will be admitted to the hospital for surgery on Wednesday, his party said today.

Pawar was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up last evening, following which the doctors reportedly found stones in his gall bladder.

Here are more details on this.

Details: NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik shared the news

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted this morning, "Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check up."

"Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder," he added.

Details: 'All his programs stand canceled until further notice'

"He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted in hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted (sic)," Malik said.

All his programs have been canceled until further notice, Malik informed.

A cancer survivor, Pawar, 80, had undergone surgery for the illness in 2004.

Fact: Here is the tweet by Malik

Crisis: Pawar's diagnosis comes amid crisis in Maharashtra government

The diagnosis of Pawar's illness has come amid a political crisis in the Maharashtra government, where the NCP is in power along with the Shiv Sena and the Congress party.

The government has been facing the heat over the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, following which state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has gotten embroiled in corruption allegations.

Career: Pawar founded the NCP in 1999

Pawar founded the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999 after separating from the Indian National Congress.

He has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on three occasions and also held the posts of Union Minister of Defence and the Union Minister of Agriculture in the past.

Pawar was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award, in 2017.