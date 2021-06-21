Sharad Pawar to chair meeting with opposition parties in Delhi tomorrow

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File photo)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will chair a meeting with opposition party leaders in Delhi on Tuesday, informed Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik.

The NCP leader said Sharad Pawar will work towards uniting all the opposition parties in the country from tomorrow.

The meeting will be attended by leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, National Conference, NCP and others.

Several prominent political leaders and eminent persons including Farooq Abdullah, Yashwant Sinha, Pawan Verma, Sanjay Singh, D Raja, Justice AP Singh, Javed Akhtar, KTS Tulsi and Karan Thapar will attend Tuesday's meeting to be chaired by Sharad Pawar.

The upcoming Lok Sabha session and the current political situation of the country will be discussed in this meeting, said Nawab Malik.

Notably, political strategist Prashant Kishor met the NCP chief in Delhi on Monday. This was the second meeting between the two after Kishor had met Pawar in his Mumbai residence earlier this month.

Before the meeting with opposition parties, Sharad Pawar will chair a meeting of the National Working Committee of NCP in Delhi on Tuesday. Various agendas will be discussed in the meeting, informed Nawab Malik. (ANI)