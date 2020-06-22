Shankersinh Vaghela, Former Gujarat Chief Minister, Resigns from NCP

Ahmedabad, June 22: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Monday resigned from the post of national general secretary of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as well as the active membership of the party. This development comes after Vaghela was removed from the post of Gujarat president earlier this month. He was replaced by Jayant Patel (Bosky) as state NCP chief. He had joined NCP in 2019.

Reportedly, NCP president Sharad Pawar was unhappy with Vaghela's working style and lack of party's growth under his leadership ahead of local body polls in the state. After his removal from state NCP chief post, Vaghela had said that he will put up its own contestants without the support of NCP, Congress and BJP in the municipality, Zilla panchayat and Vidhan Sabha by-election.

Shankersinh Vaghela tenders his resignation from the post of national general secretary of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as well as active membership of the party. pic.twitter.com/9hWt0XBq77 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020





Vaghela started his political career with the BJP but engineered a split with the saffron party in 1995 after the party appointed Keshubhai Patel chief minister. In 1996, Vaghela became the chief minister with outside support of the Congress. He later joined Congress and served as Gujarat Congress president as well as Union textile minister in the Manmohan Singh government in 2004.