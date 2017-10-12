Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer Beats Alexandr Dolgopolov to Move Into Quarterfinal

New Delhi: Matching his great rival Rafael Nadal toe to toe in the tournament, Roger Federer has marched into the last eight of the Shanghai Masters. Federer playing as good as he has in a long time brushed aside Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4 6-2. The Swiss ace may be 36 but with two Majors in the calendar year, he is looking to consolidate crucial ATP ranking points and may be even eyeing that numero uno ranking.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion Federer is in his pursuit of a second Shanghai Masters title. With the win, the Swiss maestro continued his winning streak against Dolgopolov to whom he had never lost in last four meetings.

The 36-year-old will now lock horns with Richard Gasquet of France for a place in the semi-finals of the men’s singles event. Federer has not lost to the Frenchman since 2011 in Rome.

Earlier, world number one Rafael Nadal continued his rich vein of form as he swept aside Fabio Fognini of Italy in straight sets to storm into the quarter-finals. Nadal, who is still in the lookout for his first Shanghai Masters title, was at his dominant best against Fognini as he dismantled his Italian opponent 6-3, 6-1 in a one-sided round-of-16 clash that lasted a little over an hour. (With ANI inputs)