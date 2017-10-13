Shanghai Masters: Nadal, Federer eye semi-final berths

Shanghai [China], Oct 13 (ANI): World number one Rafael Nadal and Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer will fight for a place in the semi-finals of the Shanghai Rolex Masters when they play their respective last-eight clashes here later today.

Yesterday, Nadal, who is still in the market for his maiden Shanghai Open title, was at his dominant best against Fabio Fognini as he dismantled his Italian opponent 6-3, 6-1 in a one-sided round-of-16 that lasted little over an hour.

Nadal will today lock horns with sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals of the men's singles event.

Federer, on the other hand, continued his winning streak against Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov to whom he had never lost in last four meetings as he defeated him 6-4, 6-2 in their last-16 clash that also lasted more than an hour.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion will now cross swords with Richard Gasquet of France for a place in the semi-finals. (ANI)