Shane Warne, Staurt MacGill Lash Out at Australian Selectors Over Ashes Squad

Two fiery leg-spin bowlers of their time who were also teammates and have never shied away from having an opinion were certainly not impressed.

New Delhi: Australian selectors made what some are calling surprising selections for next week’s blockbuster Ashes series. The likes of Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Cameron Bancroft and Chadd Sayers found a place in the squad that has not gone down well with everyone. Two fiery leg-spin bowlers of their time who were also teammates and have never shied away from having an opinion were certainly not impressed.

Shane Warne was quoted to be saying by Reuters, “England at the moment are just going along nicely. They’re just doing their business. Australia look confused. They’re picking wicketkeepers that aren’t even keeping for their state. To me, I think England are in a better situation going into that first Test than what Australia are.”

He added, “Being at home, you think that Australia have an advantage. But I think this will be a super close series. It comes down to the bowling mainly. I think Australia’s bowlers are excellent.”

Stuart MacGill on the other hand tweeted, “Ashes selections…. made by morons mascarading as mentors. Times up gents. If @pmnevill isn’t being selected because he doesn’t score enough runs then perhaps the Australian captain should remember the day he was first selected for an Ashes series.”