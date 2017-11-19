Shane Dadswell, South African Batsman, Scores Record 490 in a 50-Over Match

Dadswell, who opened the innings, scored 490 off just 151 balls. His knock included 27 fours and 57 sixes, that is 450 runs came in just boundaries.

New Delhi: 490 as a team score in a 50-over match is a big achievement. But what if a batsman notches 490 in a One-Day game? Yes, the unthinkable has happened. A 20-year-old South African batsman Shane Dadswell on Saturday scored a record 490 runs for his club NWU Pukke against Potch Dorp 1st in a 50-over game.

Ruan Haasbroek, who came in at number four, scored an unbeaten 104 off 54 balls. His innings on any other day would have caught eyeballs, but against Dadswell’s 490, his achievement looked diminutive.

NWU Pukke followed by Dadswell’s marathon century posted a mammoth 677 for 3 in 50 overs. They eventually won the match by 387 runs as Potch Dorp 1st managed only 290/9 in response.

Interestingly, Dadswell was celebrating his 20th birthday. He then capped off an impressive day with figures of 2 for 32 in seven overs, which included one maiden over.

Apparently, Potch Dorp 1st bowlers were expensive with Stefan Gericke being the most economical. He gave away 116 runs from his quota of ten overs at 11.6 runs per over.