Shandong Luneng striker Diego Tardelli earns Brazil recall

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 16 (IANS) Shandong Luneng striker Diego Tardelli has been recalled to Brazil's football squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile next month.

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, Flamengo playmaker Diego, Gremio midfielder Arthur and Manchester City full-back Danilo were also novelties in coach Tite's 24-man list announced on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

But there was still no place for Chelsea center-back David Luiz while Taison, Rodrigo Caio, Fagner, Giuliano, Alex Sandro and Luan were dropped from the team that beat Ecuador and drew in Colombia earlier this month.

Tardelli, who last played for Brazil at the 2015 Copa America, has scored 11 goals in 13 matches for Shandong Luneng in the Chinese Super League this year.

"Diego Tardelli has extremely impressive numbers and he is very tough to play against," Tite told a press conference in Rio de Janeiro. "He also gives us more options because he can play wide or through the middle."

Tardelli celebrated his recall on social media. "I'm so happy and proud to be able to wear the Brazil national shirt again and represent my country," the 32-year-old said on Instagram.

Brazil, who have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, lead the South American zone's Conmebol standings with 37 points from 16 matches.

The record five-time World Cup winners will play Bolivia in La Paz on October 5 and Chile in Sao Paulo five days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Cassio (Corinthians), Ederson (Manchester City).

Defenders: Danilo (Manchester City), Miranda (Inter Milan), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Daniel Alves (Paris Saint-Germain), Jemerson (Monaco), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Willian (Chelsea), Arthur (Gremio), Diego (Flamengo), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Forwards: Diego Tardelli (Shandong Luneng), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

--IANS

pur/vm