Shamsher Khan, India’s First Olympic Swimmer, Dies of Heart Attack

New Delhi: India’s first Olympic swimmer Shamsher Khan died of a heart attack at his native village of Kythapalli in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on October 15. Khan was first Indian swimmer to take part in Summer Olympics in 1956.

Shamsher is survived by three daughters and two sons.

“He complained of chest pain in the morning, before we could reach the hospital, he passed away,” Shamsher’s daughter-in-law M Roushn was quoted as saying by PTI.

He secured a passage to the Melbourne Summer Olympics after creating a national record in the 200-meter butterfly event, and secured fourth place in the competition.

Following his death, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Principal Secretary L.V. Subramanyam offered condolence to the family. His funeral rites were performed on Monday.

Khan was just 16 when he was enrolled in the Indian Army in 1949 and continued to serve in the Army till he retired in 1973.