I and Shami have to take the responsibility, says Umesh

Nagpur, Sep 30 (IANS) India pacer Umesh Yadav on Saturday said he and fellow fast bowler Mohammed Shami have to take more responsibility as senior players of the side after not faring well in the last One-Day International (ODI) against Australia in Bengaluru.

"The team's morale is good after the rare loss (in Bengaluru). I think we gave 15-20 runs extra. Shami and I played after a long time but we are senior players, we have to deliver on whatever the team needs from us. Shami and I have to take more responsibility in the death overs," the 29-year-old told reporters ahead of the fifth and final rubber here.

The pacer who has picked up 102 ODI wickets at an average of 32.25 made no bones about his preference in playing Test cricket.

"I like playing Tests more (than ODIs). You get time in the longest format to execute plans. You have different situations over the course of the five days so I like that challenge. It makes you more confident and accurate. I am happier playing Tests," Umesh said.

"In ODIs you don t get enough time to execute your plans fully. But at this stage of my career, I can t pick and choose. My thinking is that I should play in any format as long as I am getting the chance," he added.

Umesh and Shami played for the first time in Bengaluru as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are now the regular pacers.

"If there are lots of Test matches, then you have to choose. But you can t say that you will play Tests only because there will be a time when there are not playing enough games in a season. What will you do in free time? Body needs match practice," Umesh said

Umesh was rested for the ODI series in Sri Lanka following the Tests.

"It is good for the fast bowlers. If you play continuous Tests, it is a lot of load for the pacers. You are playing in sub-continent and it is very tough on the body. After that, it is hard for us to come back with the same intensity and play ODIs. So rest is a better option, it give you time to recover from niggles, that could otherwise keep you out of action for months," he said.

He added that knowing your body well holds key to staying injury-free for a longer duration.

"As a fast bowler, you should know much you need to bowl in the free time after a long series. You have to know your body. In free time, I know how much I need to bowl and how my body is reacting," Umesh said.

