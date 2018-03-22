Shami gets clean chit by BCCI's ACU, wife's lawyer says "allegations were never about match fixing"

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit has given a clean chit to Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami over the allegations leveled by his wife Hasin Jahan. Speaking on clean chit given to Shami, his wife Hasin Jahan's lawyer said, "My client's allegations were never about match fixing. I cannot raise any allegation on BCCI, but I want to know the basis and parameters of BCCI's investigation."