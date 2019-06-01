It's shameful unemployment rate has reached the highest level of last 45 years: PL Punia

While speaking to ANI, on the India's GDP fall to five year low at 5.8%, Congress leader PL Punia, said, "The growth rate of this quarter is very disappointing. Forget about growth rate increase, the NDA policies will now hike the petrol and diesel price, unemployment, atrocities on poor people, SC-ST. The priority of NDA is not to stable or improve the economic conditions of our country. Growth percentage of every sector has gone down in last 5 years. When everything will fall low then definitely it will lead to unemployment, unemployment rate is highest this year, and it is shameful for the government that unemployment rate has reached the highest level of last 45 years."