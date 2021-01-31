‘Shameful’: TMC Leaders Lash Out at BJP Over National Anthem Gaffe

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including those who had recently jumped over to the saffron party from Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, singing “jana gana mana adhinayak", instead of "jana gana mangala daayaka" has caused much backlash, with TMC leaders criticising the party over the gaffe.

The video is of the BJP’s rally in Howrah held on Sunday, 31 January, which was addressed virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and attended in his physical absence by his cabinet colleagues Smriti Irani and the party’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, among others.

Screen recording of the national anthem gaffe from @BJP4Bengal 's YouTube feed.



Feed glitchy at source because of internet, but you can hear clearly, in the second chorus, they sing "jana gana mana adhinayak", instead of "jana gana mangal daayak", as it should be. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/n1VO6yxwMr — Ishadrita Lahiri (@ishadrita) January 31, 2021

Those preaching about Patriotism & Nationalism can’t even sing our National Anthem correctly.



This is the party which claims to uphold India’s honour and pride! SHAMEFUL!



Will @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India apologise for this “Anti-National” Act?#BJPInsultsNationalAnthem pic.twitter.com/fgdCEMPisk — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) January 31, 2021

Hon’ble HM virtually attends WB BJP rally & tells people to uproot TMC

Same rally in which BJP leaders sing national anthem incorrectly!



Think you should coach your team a little better Mr. Shah - else prospects look bleak! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 31, 2021

It is shameful to see @BJP4India leaders who claim to be the flagbearers of 'nationalism' singing our national anthem incorrectly in public!



Their pretense and fake patriotism is out in open. They must apologize immediately!#BJPInsultsNationalAnthem pic.twitter.com/wHWBNdKjrh — Indranil Sen (@Indrani39664132) January 31, 2021

Watch the holier-than-thou @BJP4India leaders ridicule the National Anthem of India.



The citizens of India deserve an apology for this insult. SHAMEFUL! #BJPInsultsNationalAnthem pic.twitter.com/N6IQIxOrAK — FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) January 31, 2021

Even since @BJP4India has come to existence, it has only caused chaos and damage to the nation. Today they have insulted our National Anthem. #BJPInsultsNationalAnthem pic.twitter.com/Wo13O12jYa — Arup Roy (@OfficialArupRoy) January 31, 2021

If at all there is something @BJP4India can teach us, it's how we can sing our national anthem all wrong.



Shocked to see how the ruling party of our nation could do this!! Clearly tells us how much 'Desh Bhakt' our BJP leaders are. #BJPInsultsNationalAnthem pic.twitter.com/9bBvPgJAQs — Aroop Biswas (@aroopbiswasaitc) January 31, 2021

Ashamed! Shocked! A cabinet minister does not know the National Anthem! The sheer audacity of still holding that portfolio is beyond imagination! @BJP4India in all its glory is a black spot on our great nation.#BJPInsultsNationalanthem pic.twitter.com/oyV3dWpqPh — Madan Mitra| মদন মিত্র (@madanmitraoff) January 31, 2021

The Congress’ West Bengal unit also took to Twitter to criticise BJP for the incident.

#WrongNationalAnthem On the 46th second of the video "janganamangal dayak" was sung as "janganamangal adhinayak" in BJP's party hopping meet in Howrah today.What action to be taken against this insult to the national anthem?@INCIndia @adhirrcinc @JitinPrasada pic.twitter.com/D4kV8LeOqz — West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) January 31, 2021

The Left Front has also attacked the BJP over the incident.

“I had once challenged BJP parliamentarians during the UPA-I tenure. I had said in the Parliament that if any of them (BJP leaders) can sing the first eight lines of Vande Mataram, I would resign. There was silence for two minutes. None accepted the challenge,” said Md Salim, leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist), according to Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, BJP accused TMC of playing politics with the National Anthem.

"“There were two Union ministers, at least three former ministers who were earlier in the TMC, several eminent personalities. No one would believe that all of them together sang the National Anthem wrongly. The TMC is doing politics with the National Anthem as it had earlier done with the name of Lord Ram and Netaji. People won’t accept such politics.”" - BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya

Former West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee, Bally legislator Baishali Dalmiya, Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal, ex-Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborti and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, who had joined BJP on Saturday, were present on the stage with Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP state President Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, party's national Vice-President Mukul Roy, General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya when the national anthem was sung.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)

