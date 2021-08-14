'Shameful, Indecent Language': Piyush Goyal Draws Flak for Targeting Tata Group

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s remarks targeting Tata group’s business practices have drawn a lot of criticism on social media platforms.

In a 19-minute video recording from the annual meet of the Confederation of India Industry, which was released by The Hindu, the minister is heard complaining that Tata Sons had opposed rules framed by his ministry to help consumers. He said the company's practices go against national interests.

“Kya aapke jaisi company, ek do aapne shaayad koi videshi company kharid li… Uska importance zyaada ho gaya, desh hit kam ho gaya? (A company like yours... maybe you bought one or two foreign companies, now their importance is greater than national interest),” he said.

This controversy around his remarks prompted the government to ask the CII to remove the video from its YouTube channel.

But many found his comments to be "unprovoked attacks" on the Indian industry. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the minister's "language was shameful".

She said that CII should demand an apology. While Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted that Mr Goyal's words were unbefitting of a minister.

Some also took a dig at the fact that despite the BJP receiving Rs 356 crores from the Tata-group controlled Progressive Electoral Trust in the financial year 2018-19, the Centre had publicly launched tirades against the company.

This was the highest amount received by the party from any corporate in that period.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha mockingly wrote, "Whatsover a man soweth, that shall he also reap." While TMC MP Mahua Moitra wrote Goyal's rants were coming from the "pressure of working in an underperforming one man show (sic)".

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked how can the government take Tata "into confidence" and also "hold them accountable".

The Tata Group has been making e-commerce plans for sometimes now and Goyal's comments are reportedly a reference to the company's objection to some of the e-commerce rules that were announced in June.

As per Reuters, among other things, the new rules limit flash sales, bar misleading advertisements and mandates a complaint system.

But the Tata Group has raised concerns about how these rules could impact their business models at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has already affected businesses.

