‘It was shameful’: AIKSCC on tractor rally turned violent in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 27 (ANI): National convener of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Sardar VM Singh on January 27 said that yesterday’s act of violence was “shameful” during tractor rally. “We came here for guarantee of MSP, not hooliganism. Action must be taken against those who took different route. Yesterday’s act was shameful. We will have to see how to go ahead with those who want to break agitation. Press conference is at 4 pm,” Sardar VM Singh said. The peaceful tractor rally turned into violent act after protesters went off the routes in Delhi unlawfully on January 26. Farmers took out tractor rally in against of the Centre’s three farm laws on Republic Day.