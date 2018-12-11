Shaktikanta Das has right credentials to become RBI Governor: Arun Jaitley

The Government has appointed Shaktikanta Das as the Governor of Reserve Bank of India after resignation of Urjit Patel. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "Shaktikanta Das has been a very senior and experienced civil servant. He spent almost his entire career in the mgmt of finances and economic mgmt of the country". "I think he has the right credentials, he has been extremely professional and he has worked under various governments", he added.