Shaktikanta Das becomes new RBI governor

Former Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as new Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Das took up the position after Urjit Patel quit the position abruptly a day before. Das, a member of 15th Finance Commission, will have tenure of three years. The decision has been taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). Urjit Patel quit the post nine months before his three year term was to come to an end in September 2019. Patel cited "personal reasons' for quitting the post.