Shaktikanta Das appointed as RBI Governor is wrong, he worked closely in corrupt activities with Chidambaram: Swamy

Speaking on the appointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said, "Shaktikanta Das being appointed as RBI Governor is wrong, he has worked closely in corrupt activities with P Chidambaram and even tried to save him in court cases. I don't know why this was done, I have written a letter to PM against this decision."