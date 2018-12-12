Shaktikanta Das will add immense value to RBI: NITI Aayog CEO

On being asked about Shaktikanta Das appointed as the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant said, "He is a very sensible and forward-looking officer. He has been in the revenue and finance department and handled budgets of Government of India (GoI). He'll add immense value to RBI as far as its independence and autonomy is concerned."