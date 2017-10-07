Shakira, Pique part ways?

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (IANS) Singer Shakira has reportedly ended things with her boyfriend and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique after being in a relationship with him for six years.

The two are no longer living together and Shakira instigated the split, dailymail.co.uk reports.

"It's something serious and she has been the one who has finally made the decision," a source was quoted as saying.

The source added that Shakira, who has two sons with her beau of six years, could no longer cope with the situation. But the report did not say what the problem was.

The couple were last seen together in Argentina in June at the wedding of Pique's former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi to Antonella Roccuzzo.

