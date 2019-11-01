Shakib's absence will give opportunity to younger players: Bangladesh head coach

Bangladesh cricket team held a pre-match press conference in the national capital, ahead of their match with Team India. Addressing the media, team's head coach Russell Domingo said that loosing players like Tamim Iqbal Khan and Shakib Al Hasan during India tour is a big loss but it also gives opportunity to team's young players to shine. "Sakib is a fantastic cricketer, leading all down in world cricket, the players look up to him and obviously he's a big loss for us, there's no doubt about it," said Domingo. "We got the group of 15 players and we have confidence in each and every one of them," Domingo added.