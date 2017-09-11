Shakib seeks break from Test cricket, writes to Bangladesh board

Dhaka, Sep 11 (IANS) In what looks like a move to prolong his international cricket career, Shakib Al Hasan on Monday submitted a letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board requesting a break from Test cricket for six months.

The board will discuss the matter on Monday afternoon, according to an espncricinfo report.

Bangladesh are scheduled to announce the South Africa-bound Test squad.

"Shakib has submitted a letter to the BCB asking for a six-month break from Test cricket," Jalal Yunus, BCB's media committee chairman, confirmed to espncricinfo.

Bangladesh have four Tests scheduled, two each against South Africa and Sri Lanka over the next six months.

Bangladesh play three ODIs and two T20s during the South Africa tour while ODIs and T20s are also scheduled against Sri Lanka. Shakib will be available for the limited-overs series.

