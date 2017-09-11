Shakib granted break from Tests by BCB

Dhaka, Sep 11 (IANS) Shakib Al Hasan was on Monday granted a break from playing Test cricket for Bangladesh by its cricket board but his request for a six-month layoff was cut to a shorter duration.

Shakib had earlier submitted a letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board requesting a break from Test cricket for six months.

According to espncricinfo, Shakib will be allowed to rest during Bangladesh's tour of South Africa, which begins later this month.

Akram Khan, the BCB's cricket operations chairman, said he has the option of playing the second Test, "if he wants".

"Shakib wrote a letter to us asking for a six-month break," Akram said. "He can miss the first Test against South Africa but if he wants, he can play the second Test. He will not be travelling with the team but he can tell us what he decides to do,"he said.

"We can't always be thinking about us," Akram added. "We should also keep his fatigue into consideration."

Bangladesh have four Tests scheduled, two each against South Africa and Sri Lanka over the next six months.

Bangladesh play three ODIs and two T20s during the South Africa tour while ODIs and T20s are also scheduled against Sri Lanka. Shakib will be available for the limited-overs series.

Shakib has so far featured in 51 Tests and missed seven - four since becoming a regular member of the side.

--IANS

