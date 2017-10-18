Shakhtar Donetsk beat Feyenoord in Champions League

The Hague, Oct 18 (IANS) Feyenoord lost their third match 2-1 against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F of Champions League football.

Feyenoord, on Tuesday, had a good start in Rotterdam and created chances through Jean-Paul Boetius and Nicolai Jorgensen, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the seventh minute the home-team opened the scoring after Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov held a shot by Tonny Vilhena and Steven Berghuis headed in from the rebound.

Midway through the first half Shakhtar became more and more dangerous and after a pass by Fred his Brazilian compatriot Bernard found the net.

Shakhtar continued to cause Feyenoord problems in the second half and Bernard headed in the winning goal in the 54th minute.

Fifteen minutes from time Yaroslav Rakitskiy was sent off with his second yellow booking, but Feyenoord was not able to profit.

In injury time substitute Michiel Kramer came close, but his attempt was saved by Pyatov.

After their 0-4 home defeat against Manchester City and the 1-3 away loss against Napoli the reigning Dutch champions stay bottom of the group.

Manchester City, who beat Napoli 2-1 at home on Tuesday, lead with nine points, followed by Shakhtar and Napoli.

